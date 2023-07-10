Local experts are warning young people about the dangers of drug misuse after a concerning number of kids in the U.S. not diagnosed with ADHD have reported using the medication.
According to a study from JAMA Network, as many as 1 in 4 students have used medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, without a medical reason.
Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie said these findings should be a wake-up call to students as drug misuse can have many risks, including continued drug abuse in the future.
“This is something where addiction can definitely come up and is of grave concern,” he said. “A lot of times what we see in drug use is it starts with something that was maybe experimental or it was going to be a one-time trial. Then, it turns into a daily or multiple times a day situation.”
Along with concerns about substance abuse disorder, officials say certain medications may not have the same effect on every person and this could determine life or death.
“Many times, somebody may even share a prescribed drug thinking they’re helping a friend out,” Collie said. “The problem is, that’s something that could lead to an overdose or to a death, then you’re living with that on your conscience.”
Even in the case of an accident, a person can be prosecuted for a delivery of a controlled substance that led to death, Collie added.
Officials are urging parents to talk with their children who are taking ADHD medication about the dangers of sharing controlled substances.
“As parents, we have to be involved in children and young adults’ lives,” Collie said. “Have those conversations about the consequences and the dangers of taking drugs or prescriptions from somebody else, as well as the dangers of giving it to somebody else when you know that’s not what it’s meant to be for.”
