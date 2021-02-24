Missourians among country's most distracted drivers

Missouri drivers are among the country’s most distracted drivers according to a recent study.
The state’s distracted driving rate is ninth-worst in the country, according to whistleout.com.
There are state laws relating to distracted driving but no law that specifically prohibits texting for all drivers. That could contribute to Missouri drivers being more distracted than in other states, St. Joseph Safety Council Traffic Safety Coordinator John Christensen said.
“Three things happen when you drive and text,” he said. “Visually you take your eyes off the road, manually you’ve taken your hands off the steering wheel, and then cognitively you’re no longer engaged in driving because you’re going, ‘OK, I’ll grab the milk on my way home.’ So, three things are happening there and driving really is a full-time job.”
But it isn’t the only thing that pulls attention away from the road, he said.
“Oh no, There’s a lot of things that can cause a person to be distracted while they drive, he said. “Of course, the cell phone or a device, you know, that’s the kind of one that we just (use) as a go-to example. But you’re right, eating while driving, just even other occupants in the vehicle.”
Whisleout’s study was created using distracted driving fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association and Zendrive statistics of drivers observed using their phones while driving from 2018 and 2019.
Removing those factors when on the road could help drivers, particularly young ones, establish habits of being more attentive, Christensen said.
“There are so many things to mention that could actually capture our attention while we’re driving,” he said. “We really want young driv to develop habits that they pay attention while they drive and not be distracted by another person in the vehicle or a conversation in the back seat.”
Christensen saw it as a prevalent issue in his 29 years working for Missouri State Highway Patrol. He also has personal experience with the topic from when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver two years ago on the Belt highway.
“Just as an average Joe, just as a citizen that uses the roadways myself, I want to be safe,” he said. “I want my family to be safe; I want your family to be safe.”