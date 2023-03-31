Missouri Western prairie 2023

The biology department at Missouri Western State University will be doing a controlled burn of the 25-acre John Rushin Teaching and Research Prairie.

 By Morgan Doyle News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents can expect to see plumes of smoke coming from the campus of Missouri Western State University soon.

A large, controlled burn will be taking place at the 25-acre John Rushin Teaching and Research Prairie on the northeast side of campus. Biology department chair, Mark Mills, said tallgrass prairies are fire-adapted, meaning the plants and animals need fire to thrive.

