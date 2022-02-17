Seat belt use in the U.S. has been increasing for more than a decade, but Missouri consistently ranks below the national average.
"We're one of the lowest in the nation," said Sgt. Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H. "Then you look at 67% — it got as high as 70% at one point last year — of people killed in traffic crashes were unrestrained. If you had your seat belt on, how many of those would have survived those crashes? I don't know, but obviously, we could have saved lives."
Between 87% and 88% of Missourians reported wearing a seat belt over the past few years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's higher than the percentage was from 2012 to 2016, when the state hovered between the high 70s and low 80s, but still below the national average of just over 90% who wear the restraints, according to the NHTSA.
Troop H worked just a few crashes in January where people weren't wearing safety restraints, but five of the 11 crash reports so far in February have involved unrestrained individuals.
While they can't prevent every injury, seat belts significantly reduce the risk of injury or death, and the importance increases during the winter, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"The roads are slick and a lot of people, unfortunately, don't slow down when they're slick, so you're more likely to get in a crash," he said. "Because of that, if you don't have your seat belt on, you're more likely to get hurt."
It's more common for younger people to go without the precautionary measures, but establishing proper practices helps combat the issue, Tonn said.
"Like any good or bad habit, it takes time to make (that habit)," he said. "When you create a good habit like wearing a seat belt, you just gotta force yourself to do it every day until it becomes second nature."
But the issue is better in St. Joseph than in Missouri as a whole. St. Joseph seat belt numbers usually fall in line with the national average, and there have only been four confirmed instances of people not wearing seat belts during crashes n St. Joseph, Tonn said.
Common excuses are that people don't want to wear seat belts because they're uncomfortable or seat belts hurt a family or friend in a previous crash, Angle said.
"Can you have your seat belt on and be killed in a traffic crash? Sure, absolutely," Angle said. "(But) I've pulled up on crashes and I've looked at the vehicle, and I've said, 'Man ... there's no way they survived that crash.' Only to get in the back of the ambulance and they're sitting there talking to the paramedic. Almost invariably you can say, 'Were you wearing your seat belt?' Yes."
