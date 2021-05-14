Missouri has updated decades-old HIV criminalization laws as experts have worked to change the stigma around the virus.
According to Empower Missouri, new legislation passed Friday lowers the penalties under the HIV exposure statute, updates the laws to current medical science provisions of when a person is at risk of transmission and combats stigma by changing terminology used.
Empower Missouri pushed to raise the bar from “reckless” transmit to a more intentional standard of “knowingly” transmit. Previous law allowed prosecutors to charge someone with a Class B felony, the second most severe type, for “recklessly” transmitting HIV. Empower Missouri proposed “knowingly” exposing someone to HIV become a class C felony, down from class B. Knowingly exposing someone when the victim doesn’t contract HIV would be a class D felony, and “recklessly” exposing someone would be a misdemeanor.
Federally, the findings from Congress on HIV in the 1990s were found to be outdated by 2013. However, many states still follow old regulations and laws when it comes to HIV.
For years, the Missouri HIV Justice Coalition created by Empower Missouri has worked to aid those living with HIV live normal lives. Executive Director Mallory Rusch, said her organization has spent years perfecting new legislation and members are excited to see it finally in action.
"This is the fourth consecutive year that a bill has been filed in the Missouri legislature, each year sort of making progress here and there and creeping forward," she said. "But now we are entirely elated that this legislation has finally passed and know that it is going to be incredibly meaningful for people living with HIV across the state of Missouri, but it also should be meaningful to every Missourian because updating these laws at the end of the day was basic justice and fairness, which we think all Missourians should care greatly about," she said.
Rusch said people living with HIV have the same life expectancy now as the average person.
"They’re terrified of it or they think it’s a death sentence and it’s just not. So unfortunately the criminal laws on the books related to HIV have still been treating it as a death sentence," she said. "Really it's just knowing the facts about HIV, knowing there’s really excellent treatment protocols that exist, really excellent prevention medicines that exist. And if you are a person who engages in high-risk activities to really educate yourself on those risks."
As states make moves to update laws, Rusch said she hopes it will break those old misconceptions that still surround HIV.
"The laws that are on the books in Missouri as well as across the country we’re really written at the height of the HIV epidemic in the early ’90s, and I think most people are not aware that there have been just significant changes in the prevention, testing and treatment of HIV," Rusch said.
The updates in legislation also will allow positive-to-positive HIV patient blood and organ donation. It is estimated by LifeSource that allowing HIV-positive donation would open the option to 1,000 more organs transplanted and lives saved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.