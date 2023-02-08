Missouri lawmakers working toward distracted driving laws
There is currently no restriction on cell phone usage behind the wheel for those 21 and older in Missouri — something that state legislators are working to change.

Missouri lawmakers have recently introduced five new bills to address the issue of distracted driving, which is a leading cause of accidents on the road.

