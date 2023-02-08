There is currently no restriction on cell phone usage behind the wheel for those 21 and older in Missouri — something that state legislators are working to change.
Missouri lawmakers have recently introduced five new bills to address the issue of distracted driving, which is a leading cause of accidents on the road.
“Year in and year out, inattention is the number one cause of car crashes in the state of Missouri,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director at the Safety and Health Council. “Due to this, the legislation wants to address this issue by attempting to pass a law for it.”
Although Missouri's law does prohibit drivers from texting if they’re under the age of 21, according to the American Automobile Association, 74% of crashes involve drivers who are older than 21.
“Initially, laws like this one were put into place to protect the youth,” Lyon said. “Teens are less likely to survive a car crash in comparison to their adult peers but over time, it became a dangerous law for everyone.”
Just in the last year, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reported that over 1,000 people died on Missouri roads.
Experts say that if these bills pass and criminalize the use of cell phones behind the wheel, it will promote safer driving.
“The most important things these laws do is educate the public,” Lyon said. “When you think about seatbelts, nobody wore them back in the '60s, which led into years ahead and now we see the vast majority of people wearing them because it’s the law. In comparison, paying attention to the road will make you a better driver. Will a law do that? I’m not sure that’s the case. If they pass it, time will tell but certainly, the intent is to put the focus back on the road.”
