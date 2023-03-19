Attorney General-Missouri (copy)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters in a January photo. He is looking to appeal the ruling of the Second Amendment Preservation Act being declared unconstitutional. 

 File photo | Associated Press

A federal judge declared a Missouri law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws unconstitutional and void, but with some Missouri officials set on appealing, local officers are looking for clarity on the law's future.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act prohibited the enforcement of federal gun regulations by Missouri law enforcement personnel. It also allowed anyone to sue police departments for up to $50,000 if they believe their firearms rights have been infringed. 

