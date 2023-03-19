A federal judge declared a Missouri law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws unconstitutional and void, but with some Missouri officials set on appealing, local officers are looking for clarity on the law's future.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act prohibited the enforcement of federal gun regulations by Missouri law enforcement personnel. It also allowed anyone to sue police departments for up to $50,000 if they believe their firearms rights have been infringed.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said in addition to these guidelines, another obstacle was cooperating with federal agencies such as the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to enforce gun laws.
Working with these agencies in other places throughout the country is now more accessible. The law being labeled unconstitutional relieves stress for law enforcement, Collie said.
"We've always had priorities of protecting the rights of our citizens and protecting our citizens and then the priority of taking the criminals who are committing violent crimes in our communities off the streets," Collie said. "So we're going to keep doing that and keep moving forward with it.
In the wake of the decision, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said that they will appeal the ruling. Collie said the decisions are going to be made above law enforcement.
"This is all going to be played out in the courts. It's going to take the courts and the politicians to sort this out," Collie said.
For officers, they must enforce the laws currently in place even with the uncertainty of an appeal with this decision.
"For us, what we keep going back to is rather than creating new laws, let's enforce the laws we have on the books," Collie said. "We have laws on the books that help us take, you know, the gang members off the streets, the drug users who are using guns to commit crimes. People are using guns for robberies, for violent crimes. And we need to be able to enforce those gun laws."
Collie said the process will continue to evolve as time goes on, but with that being said, he hopes that a full resolution will be achieved.
"Hopefully at some point people above law enforcement, the courts, the politicians can get this resolved and get a little clarity not only for law enforcement, for those the citizens who want to buy firearms or accessories and do it legally," Collie said.
