Drunken driving causes more than 10,000 deaths every year, but a proposed Missouri House bill hopes to reduce that number.
Missouri House Bill 1680, which is now out of committee, would require the installation of ignition interlock devices after someone’s first conviction for driving under the influence. The device requires a driver to blow into a mouthpiece to test their breath alcohol concentration before the vehicle will start.
The courts could require the devices for at least six months after a first conviction.
Current Missouri law requires a person found guilty of driving drunk to have prior alcohol-related offenses before an ignition interlock is required.
Rep. Mark Sharp, D- Kansas City, introduced the bill with the hope of a common goal among political parties.
“I thought this would be something that both sides of the aisle could come together on and try to reduce the amount of drunk driving,” Sharp said.
In Kansas, after implementing a first-offender ignition interlock law, drunken driving deaths decreased by 40%, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Just because someone receives their first drunken driving conviction doesn’t mean it was their first time driving drunk. Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show first-time offenders have, on average, driven drunk about 80 times before getting caught.
Sheldon Lyon, St. Joseph Safety and Health Council executive director, said that possessing a drivers license is a privilege, not a right.
“I think it’s important to understand that the safety of all of us relies on the ability of the drivers around us to be competent and sober,” Lyon said. “I think we have to maintain that control on the highway, and if it’s passed, I think that’s a good thing.”
The bill will be vetted one more time and voted on before potentially moving onto the floor.
“I was just lucky enough to have a bill hearing. I really just wanted to start the conversation, but it seems like more folks are in support of it than even I realized,” Sharp said.
Thirty-four states and Washington, D.C. have similar first-time offender laws in place.
“It shows that the state means business, and they should, because I am out there driving and you’re out there driving. We certainly want the safest roadways that we can have,” Lyon said.
