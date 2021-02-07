Earthquake preparedness is often overlooked in Northwest Missouri, but the American Property Casualty Insurance Association is urging people to consider adding insurance for it as the possibility is certainly there.
“We have requests frequently both on residential and commercial properties,” said Heidi Walker, vice president of CBIZ Insurance Services in St. Joseph. “It’s always best to add that particular coverage on a homeowner’s policy.”
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The United States Geological Survey estimates a 25% to 40% chance of a magnitude 6.0 or greater earthquake in the next 50 years in the New Madrid Seismic Zone located along the southeast portion of Missouri.
Generally, someone can add earthquake insurance for less than $100 a year. It’s good to know if this will cover an actual earthquake or simply earth movement.
“If (an earthquake) were to occur and the structure is damaged, it would respond to that, you can endorse it to include the contents coverage or the personal property within the structure,” Walker said. “If that is damaged during the event, then you can also trigger coverage to respond to additional living expense.”
Without earthquake insurance, homeowners can be left without coverage should one happen.
“There would be no coverage on unendorsed homeowners policy or commercial policy,” Walker said. “Missouri is the third largest market for earthquake insurance.”
California and Washington are the top two recommended and insured states.
The last measured earthquake in St. Joseph was July 20, 2018. The quake measured a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale. Community members reported hearing loud booms and shaking surfaces.
Aside from insurance, there are a few steps that can be taken to protect your home and family in the event of an earthquake.
First, take inventory of personal belongings and important items, placing them in an easily accessible area ahead of a severe event. Any item that is breakable or heavy should be safely secured with the possibility of those items falling and increasing injury.
Outside during an earthquake is the safest place to be, but make sure to put difference between yourself and the outside walls of a building. Also stay clear of power lines, trees and telephone poles.