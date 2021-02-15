Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for a part of Buchanan County.
A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued in Buchanan County and Faucett due to a Power Outage at Union and Landis Standpipes. The affected area begins just south of St. Joseph and stretches down to Faucett, Missouri. A map of the area can be found at Missouri American Water's website. The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 48 hours.
Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other non-consumable uses.
Early Monday morning, a power outage left 1,500 Buchanan County residents without power. Evergy restored services by 9 a.m.
For more information please go to Missouriamwater.com or call 1-866-430-0820.