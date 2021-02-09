A missing Cessna aircraft was found in Grundy County Tuesday afternoon, according to an alert by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
According to the alert, the plane was located near Missouri Highway 6 and Missouri 139 north, east of Trenton, Missouri.
An official with the Grundy County Sheriff's Department said no further details were available. The chief deputy and sheriff couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Radio station KTTN, based in Trenton, is reporting a Cessna 177 left Randolph County headed to Kirksville but never arrived. Two people were believed to be on board the aircraft, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Corporal Justin Dunn.
It's unclear if either survived the apparent crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to the emergency alert.
"Thank you to everyone who helped search," the alert said.
This is a developing story, check back for details.