Misconceptions perpetuate cpr aversions

In this January photo, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King adjusts a monitor to show how it reads a person’s heart rate and other vitals. Providing CPR is the best way to maintain survival chances during cardiac arrest, and an automated external defibrillator can provide an added boost to kickstart a person’s heart, King said
The thought of mouth-to-mouth contact with a stranger might be a disincentive for some to learn CPR, but experts say that’s not the only — or even the best — way to deliver the aid.
This week is CPR and AED Awareness Week, and according to emergency officials concerns about the method of rendering aid shouldn’t keep people from learning how to give it. Just doing 100 chest compressions a minute is the best assistance, as long as people start as soon as possible, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said.
Buchanan County EMS has responded to around 30 cardiac arrest calls so far this year, and 60% of such emergencies happen in front of another person. How familiar that person is with CPR can make the difference in whether he or she assists, King said.
“If you’ve been to one CPR class and it was 10, 20, 30 years ago, you’re not going to have that muscle memory and you’re going to be more hesitant,” he said. “Whereas if you practice it all the time or you’re watching videos on how to stay up to date ... you’re gonna be a lot more apt to jump in and help when it’s needed.”
It helps to start by teaching kids so they’re comfortable if the need arises in the future. A few years ago, EMS was teaching CPR to every fifth grader in the county. It’s a practice the department hopes to start up again soon, King said.
“One of the requirements for the (St. Joseph) school district is you have to have CPR before you graduate high school,” he said. “Our hope was, by the time these people were 18, they’ve already seen CPR, two, three, a couple times hopefully. And once again, it’s that muscle memory thing. The more you do it, the more comfortable you’re going to be with it.”
It’s essential to have extra people on hand if possible so if one gets tired giving chest compressions another can take over. That point was demonstrated last year when a group of bystanders provided CPR one after another to a person who needed medical attention until EMS arrived, King said.
“All of our crews that showed up were very proud to see that because we can’t take care of people by ourselves,” he said. “We need the help of our community, we need the support of our community. And so when we see somebody go down and we know that that good CPR is being started, at the end of the day, we just want to help that person in that medical emergency.”
