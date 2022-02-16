Minor injuries were reported to a couple of students after a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon on Southeast 85th Road.
The bus ran off the side of the road around 4 p.m. after the vehicle’s driver lost control about a mile north of U.S. Highway 36, Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, deputies said.
The bus, which was mostly empty at the time, was carrying St. Joseph School District students, officials with the sheriff’s office said.
