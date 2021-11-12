A sprawling meth trafficking investigation including two St. Joseph residents has closed with criminal convictions.
The final two members of a seven-person conspiracy were convicted Wednesday. Among the conspiracy members were Christopher Shawn Sharp, 43, and John Paul Gnat, 31, both of St. Joseph, who previously entered guilty pleas in the case.
"Most of what we see are drugs that come from South America," said Capt. Shawn Collie, the commander of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
It was two Mexican nationals, Juan Guzman, 40, and Maria De La Cruz Nava, 25, who faced the most serious charges. Both were convicted Wednesday after a short deliberation by a federal jury.
Sharp, one of the St. Joseph residents, agreed to enter a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the plea deal, Sharp directly or indirectly obtained methamphetamine from Guzman, convicted as the lead distributor.
Sharp could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge, and the plea agreement notes Sharp should be sentenced to at least three years. The same sentencing guidelines apply to the money laundering charge.
Gnat, the other St. Joseph defendant, was charged with the same counts.
Guzman, the lead suspect, was involved on Oct. 7, 2018, at the Hollywood Casino. A victim later positively identified him, according to a federal complaint. Some nine days later, a felony warrant was issued for Guzman's arrest.
During the investigation, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent obtained a court order for GPS monitoring of Guzman's phone. Using the GPS data and other interviews, law enforcement moved in on Guzman's residence.
Guzman was arrested in the raid, according to federal court documents. A host of contraband was found in the residence including two long rifles, a Glock handgun and a "crystalline substance."
The sprawling investigation involved the Drug Strike Force, federal agents and other Missouri police departments.
"This case spans various locations across the United States," Collie said. "So you're talking hundreds, if not thousands, of hours over years."
