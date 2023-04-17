Kristina Hannon at her desk (copy)

For those struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, a new resource that's available any time day or night is only a few clicks away.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced the official launch of the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website, which aims to increase the availability of resources to those in need.

