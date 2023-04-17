For those struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, a new resource that's available any time day or night is only a few clicks away.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced the official launch of the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website, which aims to increase the availability of resources to those in need.
The site, which can be accessed at www.missouri988.org, provides information and contacts to anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance abuse crisis, according. It also comes equipped with 24/7 live chat support for anyone who wishes to avoid making a phone call.
"The 988 crisis call line created a more (streamlined) and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis," Parson said, referring to the line's launch in July 2022. "We know that when individuals are experiencing crisis, the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance, the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives."
According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, the 988-call line has routed thousands of individuals to localized crisis specialists since its launch around nine months ago.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, said the new site will help efforts to reach those from younger generations.
"We really hope that with the addition of the website that Gov. Parson announced that people will become more familiar with 988 and will use it more, especially the younger demographic," Hannon said. "We know that people who are younger, they don't want to call you, they want to text you or they want to chat."
She said having the web option in addition to the phone hotline allows people to choose the method they are most comfortable with.
"You know, people my age and who are older, we still like to call people and we like to talk to people, but we know the younger demographic is not going to pick up a call and call 988, they're not going to do that on their phone," she said. "What they will do on their phone is chat, they will text. So, we're really hoping that with advertising that is available to people now, that they will start to take advantage of that and that we'll continue to see more people utilizing 988."
