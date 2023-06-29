St. Joseph Assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker discusses the growth of mental health resources for emergency responders, including the fire department's peer support group. It's an asset McVicker said he wishes was available when he was a younger firefighter.
A bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives could have significant implications for the mental health of emergency responders.
The Helping Emergency Responders Overcome, or HERO, Act would establish a database for tracking suicide cases among emergency responders, who include law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical personnel. The bipartisan bill has been proposed multiple times since 2019 and now is under consideration by the U.S. Senate after being reintroduced this year.
It’s something that St. Joseph Assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker says he wishes existed when he was younger.
“I would have appreciated on several different circumstances just a quick defusing of, ‘What just happened? What did I just see?’” he said. “And being able to get that off your chest with somebody that knows, that’s been there, would mean a lot.”
The addition of a database would be a significant help toward shedding light on emergency responder suicides, especially because there’s so much that remains unknown, said Jen Gentry, director of Family Guidance Center’s Community Health Liaison Team.
“Those numbers that we do have are pretty limited, and that gets even harder to track once somebody has retired,” she said. “We know that there’s a high prevalence of suicide amongst retirees within first responders as well, so a reporting system would certainly help us better track that data so that we could support the need for more resources, more education in those areas.”
Another aspect of the bill would be allowing eligible departments to receive grants for “establishing and enhancing peer-support behavioral health and wellness programs.”
It’s something the St. Joseph Fire Department and other agencies already have been working on with Gentry and advocating for at a local level.
The fire department established a peer support group several months ago with select firefighters who undergo mental health support training. Having those colleagues who can understand and empathize with an emergency responder’s struggles allows people to open up more, McVicker said.
“The stereotype or stigma that (is) put on first responders (is) they just deal with it. They take it home, they bottle it up, (like) there are no problems there,” he said. “They’re the heroes, they fix things. But that bottle eventually boils over when you shake it up enough, so it is comforting knowing that we are helping to provide resources should there be that need.”
The fact that people are comfortable discussing suicide and mental health and that there is legislation under consideration are steps in the right direction, Gentry said.
“People are more open to talking about it than they ever have been,” she said. “Certainly, there’s a great deal of work to continue to be done, but with having peer support programs and making behavioral health support within those agencies more accessible, it certainly helps move that ball forward.”
