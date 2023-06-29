Jamie McVicker discussing mental health

St. Joseph Assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker discusses the growth of mental health resources for emergency responders, including the fire department's peer support group. It's an asset McVicker said he wishes was available when he was a younger firefighter.

A bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives could have significant implications for the mental health of emergency responders.

The Helping Emergency Responders Overcome, or HERO, Act would establish a database for tracking suicide cases among emergency responders, who include law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical personnel. The bipartisan bill has been proposed multiple times since 2019 and now is under consideration by the U.S. Senate after being reintroduced this year.

