A suspect involved in a robbery on Tuesday was taken into custody today with charges pending.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect was involved in a robbery at Menards around 1 p.m. and stole several items.
A Menards employee attempted to stop the suspect, who responded by running over the employee with his truck, causing serious physical injury.
