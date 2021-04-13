A memorial service for four family members who lost their lives in a car accident on April 9 has been planned for Thursday and is open to the community.
The family of 22-year old Amy Morse and her kids, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, said they have seen an outpouring of support during the past few days. Morse and the children were killed when their vehicle landed upside down in water after a two-car accident in the 2900 Block of Pear Street at about 11 p.m. Friday.
A memorial of flowers and trinkets for the family has popped up just above the ditch where the family's vehicle came to a rest. Cynthia Davis, the sister and aunt to those who lost their lives, said community support is helping the whole family get through this huge loss.
"It’s definitely not easy, but to know that people have come out to take time out of their day to even do that, even if it’s five minutes to even just say whatever they need to say when they’re here however they say it, gives us the reassurance, and we’ve seen numerous people come onto the site to pray," Davis said. "It helps. It’s not going to bring them back, but it helps."
Police said all the victims killed in the crash were properly restrained, and those in the second car involved in the accident were treated for injuries.
Davis said one thing on her mind is the water that sat next to the roadway where her family's car landed that night.
"Numerous people have already said if the water was not here and we had a proper draining system if there had been a guardrail to try and detour this, we may still have them," she said.
Davis said she knows this isn't a guarantee, but the questions still continue to run through her mind.
"We’ve had our trying moment. Everybody has the same thoughts. It’s ‘Why? Why couldn’t it have been different? What if she would have stayed home? Could we have called her to stop her from going anywhere that night just to prevent anything?’ It’s a lot of the thoughts now coming, kind of the reality deeply setting in about everything," she said.
The family will be receiving community members and friends during a memorial for all four victims from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Grace Evangelical Church.
"It’s definitely a sharing moment. We are very happy to see the community come together. Anybody and everybody is welcome to be there. We are hosting this at a larger place because we have had a very big outpouring of people come around. So if anybody wants to come, they are more than welcome," Davis said.
Police have not released any updates on the cause of the car accident.
