Victim Advocate Siobhan Jackson of the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, in red, addresses community members and law enforcement during Wednesday’s annual Crime Victims Memorial Service at Remington Nature Center.
Wednesday’s annual Crime Victim Memorial service was an opportunity for family and friends to honor and remember those lost and affected by a variety of crimes.
Community members painted rocks and placed flags honoring victims of various crimes at the memorial, located at Remington Nature Center.
But the event goes deeper than that. It’s also an environment for them to interact with law enforcement and victim advocates in a setting separate from where they typically would meet, said Siobhan Jackson, a victim advocate with the Buchanan County prosecuting attorney’s office.
“It’s more of a healing atmosphere, you know, just a place to give them to come and be at peace or find some peace, if they can’t remember their loved one,” she said. “Just let him know (that) as a community, we haven’t forgotten.”
Jackson has been attending the annual service since before joining the attorney’s office. Experiencing the event in both capacities offers perspective, she said.
“Anytime we lose a person (to) violence in our town, it affects us,” she said. “We’ve had a lot lately, and just as a community, you don’t feel safe. And, you know, we’re the answer, like, we have to come together. So as a community, we have to embrace these families and these victims.”
The service was part of Crime Victims’ Rights Week, but it wasn’t the only event. Among the planned observances is an open house 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the courthouse, which provides a more formal and educational setting for community members to interact with advocates and prosecuting attorneys, Jackson said.
“We want to try to do different events,” she said. “It’s just a way to connect with victims and to give information out to them and to the community, just about resources that are out there.”
There also will be an updated sexual assault response protocol signed Friday for Buchanan County. The protocol is designed to streamline and improve sexual assault response by more clearly defining the roles of victim advocates, law enforcement and medical workers after an assault is reported, Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.