Memorial Day weekend brings water safety reminders

Pools are being filled and beaches are opening at the lakes, but in the excitement to get back in the water it’s important to keep safety in mind.

“Memorial Day’s kind of the kick-off of the water season, that’s when everybody wants to get out on the water with their boat when the weather is typically warming up,” said Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H. “You can be doing everything right and something still go wrong, so just want people to be prepared. On the water, have plenty of patience and be aware of what’s going on around you.”

While it’s important to always have supervision while swimming, it becomes extra important when swimming in lakes or ponds.

“A lot of times swimming in lakes and places like that is a lot different than a swimming pool,” Angle said. “You can’t see underneath the surface very well so if someone goes under the surface and doesn’t resurface, nobody saw and something happened, so it’s good to have someone observing the activities that are going on.”

Angle said taking extra precautions around water is always a good idea.

“Know your ability and any time you’re around the water it’s always good to have a life jacket there or those flotation devices in case somebody does get in trouble,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings and have somebody around observing what’s going on during those water activities.”