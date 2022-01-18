Max's Law, a Missouri Senate bill pushing for stronger punishments for killing an active-duty police dog, moved one step further to becoming reality at a legislative hearing Tuesday.
The bill was filed by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, after a St. Joseph Police Department K-9 officer named Max was killed in the line of duty in July 2021. Currently in the state of Missouri, killing a service animal is a misdemeanor, but this bill would push for the act to be a felony and associated with prison time.
The hearing is the next step to the bill leaving committee and going to the Senate floor, something Luetkemeyer is hopeful for. At the hearing Tuesday, officers with St. Joseph Police Department, including K-9 handler Officer Dillon Powell, were in attendance to provide testimony on the bill.
"I think that this bill really just recognizes the contribution that these animals make to our community, both in terms of protecting the general public but then also protecting their fellow law enforcement officers," Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said his bill already has gathered support from his colleagues.
"There's a large amount of support for law enforcement and the very difficult job that law enforcement has right now, especially in the culture that we're in where oftentimes officers are not appreciated for the sacrifice they make," Luetkemeyer said.
The goal is to get the bill on the governor's desk to sign by the end of the session, and Luetkemeyer said this is a strong possibility, although it is still early in the bill's life cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.