Masks are required in St. Joseph as part of the mask mandate passed by the City Council, but masks can hinder communication and become a barrier for those who are hard of hearing and rely on lip reading. On Thursday, the St. Joseph Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance Board met virtually to discuss possible solutions.
Rob Honan, the executive director of Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living, is the chairman of the ADA Compliance Board and is hard of hearing himself. The pandemic hasn’t been easy for him.
“It's difficult for me in stores or if I go out … but I have to ask people to speak extra louder,” Honan said. “Sometimes people do take their mask off, and I appreciate that, if they are far enough away and they are social distancing and that works. I think that's a great idea.”
People who are hard of hearing aren’t as noticeable as those with physical disabilities, which can create complications.
“People sometimes don't understand that there are deaf or hard of hearing people,” Honan said. “People don't really look deaf or hard of hearing. You can see I have a hearing aid, but there’s nothing visually evident that you're hard of hearing or deaf.”
Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph health director, was invited to the board meeting to discuss safety precautions of masks, but she said masks can even create communication problems for people that don't have a hearing impairment.
“I have heard numerous people comment to me, even people who don’t claim to have a hearing loss issue, talk about how they never realized how much they rely on lip reading,” Bradley said. “That we just naturally watch people speak and get a feel for what they are saying by the way their mouth is moving.”
Many topics were discussed during the meeting to help people that are hard of hearing.
One of those topics was how to provide communication measures at businesses. The board mentioned businesses having clear masks that employees could put on if there is a customer who relies on lip reading.
The emergency mask ordinance passed by the City Council states people are exempt from wearing a mask into a business if “persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.”
“Communication can be a lot of different ways — you can write back and forth, you can do what we are doing in the virtual meeting, we can have the clear mask like I just wore,” Honan said during the meeting. “There’s lots of ways to do it. I think it would be wise for the city or some sort of public awareness, if you have some problem understanding, trying to come up with a solution that is safe for everyone.”
The pandemic has brought many new measures which has significantly changed lives. Like many of these measures, they have their side effects — masks are no different.