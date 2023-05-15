Legalization of Marijuana causes Buchanan County K9’s to retire early

As Missouri law enforcement agencies continue to adjust to legalized marijuana, one unexpected result has been the need to retire certain drug-sniffing K-9s.

“Once a dog is imprinted with an odor, they can detect that, it can't be unimprinted on the dog,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. “So due to the passage of Amendment 3, we need to replace the K-9s that we currently have, and we're in the process of doing that.”

