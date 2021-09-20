A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a motorcyclist was struck and killed Sunday afternoon.
Roberto Villegas Ayala of St. Joseph is charged in the incident. According to St. Joseph police, the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Sunday near 16th and Lafayette streets. Two vehicles were involved, a motorcycle and a car.
Ayala failed to yield and struck the motorcycle, police said. According to court documents, Ayala submitted a breath sample for suspected alcohol consumption that read .164% BAC. Police ran a check of Ayala's license that showed it was revoked.
Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.