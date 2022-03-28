Man wanted for Louisiana homicide arrested in St. Joseph

A Louisiana man was arrested in St. Joseph on Friday for illegal possession of a firearm.
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, Lousiana, is wanted on a homicide warrant in Rapides Parish, Louisiana.
U.S. Marshals Service, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph Police Department started looking for Francisco in St. Joseph after investigators found that Francisco had associates in the city, U.S. Marshals said.
According to the probable cause statement, Francisco is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. He was scheduled to stand trial for these charges but fled the state of Louisiana before the trial could begin.
Francisco was arrested at 2332 S. 22nd Street, where police found a handgun at his feet, the probable cause statement said.
Francisco has a criminal record that includes a 2003 conviction of possession of a stolen firearm, a 2008 conviction of statutory rape and a 2008 conviction of attempted second-degree murder, according to the probable cause statement.
