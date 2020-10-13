Brian Anderson, 47, was northbound on I-29, three miles south of Fillmore, Missouri, with his 16-year-old son in the car, when Anderson passed out at the wheel due to a medical condition.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the vehicle traveled off the road and went airborne as the front bumper hit the ground. The vehicle landed on its wheels, continued in the median before crashing into a bridge overhead on the passenger side.
Anderson suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeNet Air Medical Transport to the University of Kansas Hospital. His son only had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
Both were wearing seat belts.