Mitchell Ave
Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW

A man was arrested late Thursday following a brief standoff after reports were made to police that he had threatened neighbors. 

Police were called to the area of 3000 Mitchell Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. A police official said the man allegedly made threats to neighbors and also threatened police when they arrived. 

