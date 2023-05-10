top story Man surrenders after short standoff with police News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was arrested late Thursday following a brief standoff after reports were made to police that he had threatened neighbors. Police were called to the area of 3000 Mitchell Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. A police official said the man allegedly made threats to neighbors and also threatened police when they arrived. Officers could be heard asking someone to come out with their hands up, according to a News-Press NOW reporter on the scene.After about an hour, the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. He is being investigated for possible charges, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Journalism Anatomy Artistic Photography Crime Security And Public Safety Criminal Law Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Regional News For turning 'mines to vines,' founder of Roots of Peace wins World Food Prize Regional News Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law mandating more space for pigs +11 Regional News Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here's how one state's challenges echo the country's More Regional News → National News +9 National News Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008 +4 National News Ukraine says its counteroffensive now delayed; Britain says it's sent cruise missiles to Kyiv +8 World News Blast at residential building in Germany injures 12; suspect detained More National News → 0:33 Wednesday Evening Forecast 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
