A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two semis Friday night on Interstate-35.
The Indianola, Iowa, man was driving a Freightliner semi around midnight when he crashed into a 49-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, man driving a Kenworth semi on the highway in Clinton County...
The Frieghtliner's driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, but no injuries were reported for the other driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.