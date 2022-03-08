A Sheridan, Missouri, man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Monday afternoon on Walnut Street in Sheridan.
Dillan T. Gavin, 18, was driving at about 4:45 p.m. on Walnut Street east of Missouri Route 246 when he slid off the snow-covered road and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The van then went off the opposite side of the road, hitting a sign, concrete walkway and tree, according to the report.
Gavin was flown by Life Flight to Mosaic Life Care, and a 13-year-old boy from Sheridan was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the report said.
