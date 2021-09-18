A King City, Missouri, man was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a crash at 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Ford City, Missouri.
Jesse W. Chitwood, 28, was driving a 2003 Acura Type-S on Missouri Route AA when he went off the road and struck an embankment, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The vehicle went airborne and flipped multiple times, ejecting Chitwood.
The car came to rest on its wheels after crashing into a fence.
Chitwood was taken to Mosaic by Grand River EMS, according to crash reports.
The accident's cause was not listed.
