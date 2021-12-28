One person was severely injured on Dec. 25 after allegedly entering a property he was not supposed to be on.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Lakeview Avenue late Christmas night for a report of a burglar.
According to St. Joseph police, the man, whose name was not released, was hurt while on the property and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
