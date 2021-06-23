A man was hit by a train and killed Tuesday night, St. Joseph Police Department officers said.
Officers responded to a call from the railroad company around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Francis and Main streets.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is described as a man in his 60s.
The investigation is ongoing.
