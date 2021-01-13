One man was seriously injured in a crash on I-29, one mile north of St. Joseph at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday.
20-year-old Zion Thornton was seriously injured after his vehicle crossed the median and struck a guardrail.
Thornton's vehicle then overturned and traveled down an embankment before coming to rest.
He was transported by emergency medical services to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, then was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
A passenger, Marquel Pettite-Pilgram, suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care.