A Stewartsville, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a dirt bike crash at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in Stewartsville.
Clifford Stone, 54, was driving a Kawasaki dirt bike on private property along Southwest Thornton Road when he went over a small hill and off the road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The bike overturned and ejected Stone, and he was taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries.
