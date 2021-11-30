A 57-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after crashing a dump truck on U.S. Highway 36 near Chillicothe.
Darrell Kraus, Meadville, Missouri, was driving a Peterbilt dump truck at 1 p.m., three miles east of Chillicothe when he went off the road and hit a guardrail, tipping the truck onto its side, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Kraus was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for his injuries, according to crash reports.
