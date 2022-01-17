A Weatherby, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries after hitting a patch of ice and going off the road Monday in DeKalb County.
Derik Buckles, 33, was westbound on Route W in a 2009 Dodge truck around 7:30 a.m. when he hit the ice and went off the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The vehicle then overturned and struck a ditch.
Buckles was transported via LifeNet to Mosaic, according to the crash reports.
The crash report said Buckles was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
