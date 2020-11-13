A Missouri man was injured seriously in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 69 and Missouri 116 highways Wednesday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 65-year-old Alan Burton was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign on U.S. 69 Highway.
He was struck at the intersection by a vehicle driven by Burket Jones, 37.
Burton was transported by Tri-County EMS to Liberty Hospital.
Jones suffered no injuries.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.