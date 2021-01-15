A Missouri man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday on U.S. Route 65 two miles south of Mercer, Missouri, at 5:32 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old John C. Moots of Kirksville, Missouri, was injured after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a large hole in the ground.
The impact caused his vehicle to overturn and come to rest on the passenger side.
Moots was taken by emergency medical services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
He was later taken to St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza.
It is not known if he was wearing a seat belt.