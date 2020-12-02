An Iowa man was seriously injured in a head-on crash yesterday 2 p.m. between a car and truck on I-35 near Eagleville, Missouri.
Craynes McGinley, 31, received serious injuries after his vehicle crossed the median and struck a truck head-on.
The truck, holding Randy Allen, 32, and Joshua Thompson, 35, then overturned several times before coming to rest on its top.
Allen and Thompson suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Harrison County Community Hospital.
Mcginley was taken to Decatur County Hospital.
Only Thompson was not wearing a seat belt.