A 34-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night after a crash on Interstate-229 near St. Joseph.
Steven Brown, Agency, Missouri, was driving a Dodge Charger at 9:30 p.m. on the highway a quarter-mile south of St. Joseph when he crashed into the trailer of a Ford F-250 driven by Joel Melton, 64, St. Joseph, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The Charger went off the highway and flipped onto its roof, according to crash reports, and Brown was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries.
No injuries were listed for Melton.
