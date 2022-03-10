Two people were injured early Thursday in an accident in Clinton County.
Brady Kerste, 47, of Polo, Missouri, was driving on Route 116 at about 6 a.m. when he drove across the center line and struck the vehicle of Donald Jeffers, 45, of Braymer, Missouri, head-on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Both vehicles came to a rest on their wheels blocking traffic on Missouri 116.
Jeffers received serious injuries. Kerste received moderate injuries.
Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol report said.
