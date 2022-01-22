A 29-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne during a crash Friday night on State Route NN in Nodaway County.
Michael Poppa of Hopkins, Missouri, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix at 10:45 p.m. When he lost control, crossed the highway's center line and went off the road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The car went airborne as it approached the intersection of State Route E, landing on Route E before going off the side and flipping onto its top, according to crash reports.
Poppa was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to crash reports, and he was taken to Mosaic Life Care of Maryville for serious injuries.
