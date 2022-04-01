A Sedalia, Missouri, man was seriously injured after a semi-truck crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 36 near Missouri Highway 33 in DeKalb County.
Jeremy G. Castell, 44, was driving a Mack truck at 7:26 a.m. on U.S. 36 two miles west of Osborn, Missouri, when he went off the road, hit a median crossover and went airborne before hitting the ground again, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Castell, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries.
