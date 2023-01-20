top story Man seriously injured after overnight hit-and-run News-Press NOW Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A male pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. Friday on 22nd Street. The St. Joseph Police Department said that the male suffered a serious head injury and the incident is being labeled as a hit-and-run. Police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man, but they are unsure of a cause or motive. Police are currently searching for the vehicle and are waiting for updates in the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Christianity Police Hospitals Medicine × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News 1:43+3 Tn Exchange 'Every child has a future': Omaha special-education teacher receives Milken Award Central Missouri Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County Central Missouri Boone County Fire pulls at least one person from crash on Highway 63 More Regional News → National News Sports Arizona executions on hold amid review ordered by governor Sports San Diego County to pay $12M over beating and stun gun death +14 Sports Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case More National News → 0:34 Jan 20 wx 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
