A Leavenworth, Kansas, man received serious injuries after jumping out of a vehicle following a car crash a mile south of St. Joseph on Interstate 29.
The crash occurred as 40-year-old Joshua Lane, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on I-29 around 8:50 a.m. and traveled off the west side of the roadway, continuing into the median and striking an emergency vehicle crossover.
After continuing past the crossover, passenger 57-year-old John Cheatham jumped out of the Chevrolet and was struck by another passing vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.
Lane is being charged with a felony of driving while under the influence, along with careless and imprudent driving.
The vehicle that struck Cheatham did not stop and remains unidentified.
