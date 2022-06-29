Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood
Video play button

A man was hospitalized with a neck injury after a two-car crash in Elwood, Kansas, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was driving a Mercury Mariner on 164th Road behind the Cottonwood Trailer Park when he crashed into a Chevy Traverse, which was driven by a woman with three children as passengers.

Elwood police said the woman said she didn’t see the other vehicle as she pulled out, and that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The Doniphan County Sheriffs Department, Buchanan County EMS, Andrew County EMS and Elwood Police Department and first responders were all at the scene of the crash.

Police said that the male driving the Mercury was transported to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS. The woman and children in the Chevy were treated for minor injuries.

Neither drivers were under the influence nor intoxicated, according to police.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.