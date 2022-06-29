top story Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood Video play button Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood Show more Show less Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood Man sent to hospital after two-car collision in Elwood The scene of the crash in Elwood Wednesday evening. The driver of the Mercury (left) was sent to the hospital to treat a neck injury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was hospitalized with a neck injury after a two-car crash in Elwood, Kansas, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.The man was driving a Mercury Mariner on 164th Road behind the Cottonwood Trailer Park when he crashed into a Chevy Traverse, which was driven by a woman with three children as passengers.Elwood police said the woman said she didn’t see the other vehicle as she pulled out, and that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.The Doniphan County Sheriffs Department, Buchanan County EMS, Andrew County EMS and Elwood Police Department and first responders were all at the scene of the crash.Police said that the male driving the Mercury was transported to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS. The woman and children in the Chevy were treated for minor injuries.Neither drivers were under the influence nor intoxicated, according to police. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Crash Hospital Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Injury Chevy Seatbelt Sheriffs Department Buchanan County Ems Elwood Police Department Police Medicine First Responder Chevy Traverse Mariner Mercury Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Missouri Farm Bureau, Graves concerned about water regulations Government Concerns addressed, funds released for mental health facility Business Big or small, businesses feel stress of inflation, supply chain issues Local News Local podcast hopes to uplift athletes, community More Local News → 1:00 More Blue Skies Today 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.