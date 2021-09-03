Emergency responders rescued a man from the Missouri River on Friday afternoon despite his refusal to leave the water for about an hour.
The rescue was conducted near Interstate-229 and MacArthur Drive and started at about 1 p.m.
The man told responders he wanted to keep swimming and planned to cross the river. That was a concern for responders since there was a possibility of him being pulled into an undercurrent or ending up in some other danger, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Wayne Byrom said.
"He wasn't suicidal or anything like that," Byrom said. "He was truly swimming in the water, thinking he was having a good time."
The man was pulled from the water shortly before 2 p.m. He was transported by police to a separate location, but no arrest was made, Byrom said.
"We did not physically take the individual into custody," he said. "The individual was given a ride to a safe location and provided resource information to help him with other personal issues."
