A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway-136 near Rock Port.
Scott B. Price, Tarkio, Missouri, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 when he struck the back of a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Icics M. Vandevere, 20, Rock Port, Missouri, as the semi was slowing down to turn into a private driveway, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Price was pronounced dead by local doctor Aaron Burke around 6 p.m. at Rock Port’s practice football field, according to crash reports.
The semi’s driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Nemaha County Hospital, Auburn, Nebraska.
