A 62-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday evening on State Route-C in Grundy County.
Bradlyey Collins, Spickard, Missouri, was riding a Harley Davidson at 4 p.m. on the state route in Spickard when he wiped out on a turn, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Collins was thrown from the bike after going off the road and hitting an embankment, according to reports.
He was declared dead by the coroner's office, according to crash reports, and his family was notified.
