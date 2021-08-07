A Maryville man was killed in a car crash Friday evening on U.S. Highway-71 in Nodaway County after an oncoming vehicle crashed into his driver's side.
James Boyle, 88, was crossing the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 when a 2008 Ford Fusion driving on US-71 crashed into Boyle's truck, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Coroners declared Boyle dead around 8 p.m. Friday the scene, according to crash reports.
No injuries were listed for the Fusion's driver.
